A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly punching people at random in downtown Vancouver last week, and police are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Authorities said they received several reports of a suspect attacking people near the SeaBus terminal at Waterfront Station on the evening of May 28.

Investigators believe the assaults were "all unprovoked and random." At least five people were punched, including a Burnaby man who had to be taken to hospital for assessment.

Paramedics treated four other victims for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said they managed to arrest a suspect a short distance away with help from several Good Samaritans. Vancouver resident Stuart Schneider has since been charged with three counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of robbery.

He remained in custody Thursday, more than a week later.

Despite securing charges, the Vancouver Police Department is still investigating, and asked any other possible victims to contact its Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.