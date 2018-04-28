A man in his 20s is in custody following four separate attacks in 10-minute intervals in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police said the string of assaults began around 8:20 p.m. Friday, when a 50-year-old man was approached from behind and slashed across the neck. The suspect fled from the scene near East Hastings and Princess Avenue, and the victim was treated for minor injuries, police said in a statement the next day.

About 10 minutes later, a 56-year-old man was attacked blocks away near Keefer Street and Jackson Avenue. That victim suffered relatively minor stab wounds, police said.

Then at 8:40 p.m., near Jackson and Union Street, a woman in her 80s was slashed across the neck. Police said the attacker ran off as witnesses rushed to the aid of the elderly woman.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment, and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Another attack occurred 10 minutes later, on Keefer at Gore Avenue. The victim received facial injuries, officers said, but was able to fight off the attacker.

The attacker then ran west toward Main Street.

Officers had flooded the area following reports of the first attack, and a suspect was arrested less than five minutes after the final assault. No more attacks were reported in the area, police said.

All of the victims are residents of Vancouver and are expected to recover. Resources from the VPD's Victim and Witness Services team were called to help them deal with the emotional impacts of the attacks.

Crown counsel has approved four counts of aggravated assault against 23-year-old Joshua David Mennear, who remains in police custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541 or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.