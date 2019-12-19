VANCOUVER -- Dozens of people who lost their homes to a devastating apartment fire, have now become victims once again.

The Pentagon apartment building near Heather Street and Southwest Marine Drive was severely damaged in an early morning fire last month.

Investigators later said they believed the blaze was started by fireworks.

Fire crews found two people in a hallway, one unconscious, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Five people were also rescued from their balconies.

Smoke and water damage forced all residents out of the building.

"We just trusted the property management people saying that everything was secure, everything will be controlled,” said Stalin Selvam, who lived in the building.

Tenants claim a phone call from a stranger proved otherwise.

"I got a call 'We found your immigration documents' at night. I was so worried I couldn't sleep all night," said Kruti Patel, a former resident.

The international student says some her belongings were left in a Surrey parking lot and she wasn't the only one.

"My bank actually told me that the credit card that I had, that was left inside my bedroom, was actually activated and used fraudulently," said Hanz Bigcas.

Bigcas' bank rejected hundreds of dollars in charges made in Surrey.

CTV News reached out to the property owner to find out what happened.

He said he didn't have further information and didn't want to speculate while the insurance company is processing the building's claim.

In a phone interview, he explained that Intact Insurance had hired a security company to patrol the building 24-7.

He said residents were allowed to briefly return this week to retrieve some of their belongings, but added he has not been permitted to enter.

Security guards on site told CTV News that all three doors to the building are checked every half an hour.

There are two guards on either side of the three-storey apartment at all times.

One guard said that the front door had been left unlocked immediately after the fire so investigators could get in, but said it has since been sealed like the rest of the entrances.

However, the alleged thieves appeared to leave a major mess behind, emptying every door and closet in the building.

"They even took their sweet time. In some of the apartments they sat, they had popcorn, they had chips and they have two people watching this," said Selvam as he gestured to the security guards.

Most of the residents don't have tenancy insurance.

They say they're out 10s of thousands of dollars and some of the more sentimental items they allege were taken, like wedding rings, are irreplaceable.

"We just need an answer now, who's going to take responsibility of it? Why this has happened to us?” said Patel in frustration.

CTV has reached out to Intact Insurance for comment.

Its Vancouver office was closed when this story was originally filed and the agent on the emergency line said much of the information is likely subject to privacy laws.

Several of the former tenants plan to seek advice from the Residential Tenancy Branch on how to proceed.

Both the tenants and the property manager say they have filed reports with the Vancouver Police Department.