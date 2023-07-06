Victims of 2021 Lynn Valley stabbing spree recall terrifying moments in New Westminster courtroom

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -

On the second day of an emotional sentencing hearing in New Westminster court, three more victims read statements about how a terrifying stabbing spree in Lynn Valley two years ago forever changed their lives.

Yannick Bandaogo killed a 20-year-old woman and severely injuring six others on March 27, 2021.

The 20-year-old’s boyfriend’s mom took the stand Thursday morning to share how the devastating death has caused significant "heartache and loneliness.”

“There are no words to describe the devastation this monster has caused to so many people,” the woman shared, stopping inbetween tears.

“She was one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever met. Her beautiful spirit will forever live inside my heart and in all who knew and loved her, a reminder of all that is good in this world -- that you will never kill,” she said.

“It’s important for the victim to tell the impacts it’s had on them and their family and community, and the judge and the accused can hear first-hand what exactly happened and the impacts,” Crown Counsel Jean-Benoit Deschamps said on the first day of the hearing.

Bangaogo pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including second degree murder, earlier this year.

The minimum sentence for his crimes is life in prison.

The hearing is expected to last until Friday, when Crown and defense are expected to make a joint proposal for how many years he should serve before being eligible for parole.

The judge will have the final decision, which could range between 10 years and 25 years served.

The Parole Board of Canada would then have to decide if it should be granted, once an offender becomes eligible.

So far, a motive behind the stabbings has not been publically discussed, but police confirmed Bandaogo had self-inflicted wounds when he was arrested at the scene.

The entire hearing has taken place in French, including in May when he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

His guilty plea waived his right to a trial that would have been scheduled to last 10 weeks.