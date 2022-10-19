Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incident

Police are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday showing a violent altercation that happened near West Cordova and Richards Streets Saturday.

In the video, a man is seen going up to another man in an alcove. The suspect pulls out a knife, and appears to push the victim against a wall. The victim pushes him away before the two move out of view.

The two then seem to fight over a bag left on the ground. Later in the video, the suspect grabs the victim, dragging him onto the sidewalk before throwing him onto the street.

Police said it was a witness who reported the incident at about noon on Saturday, adding the victim hasn't come forward.

“Even when we identify the man with the knife, challenges still exist because the victim left and hasn’t reported the incident to police,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

“We’d like to hear from the victim to provide support and learn more about what happened.”

Police said it doesn't appear either man was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-8966. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.