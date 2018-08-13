

The 33-year-old man gunned down during a road rage incident in East Vancouver last week is being remembered as a kind-hearted person who took care of his family and friends.

Vancouver carpenter Willis Charles Hunt has been identified as the victim of Friday's fatal shooting, which stunned the community with its apparent senselessness.

His mother was finishing up a trip to northern B.C. when she learned her son's life had been cut tragically short.

"I was making my way back but didn't think I've have to come home to this," Sunni Hunt told CTV News Sunday.

Hunt said she raised her son in the city, and that he had moved into a home just a block away from hers. He made regular visits, often preparing food for his loved ones.

"He liked to cook," she said. ""He'd come over and cook us such good, healthy meals, and always brought over the ingredients."

She remembered her son as both kind and loyal; someone who held onto his childhood friends into adulthood.

"He always had your back," Hunt said. "He was just always so pleasant and just so up. And he knew how to make you feel good if you were going through a hard time."

Police are still investigating his killing, which took place near Bridgeway Street, in an industrial area under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge. They believe he was involved in some kind of traffic incident with a white sedan that erupted into deadly violence.

Like many people who read about what happened, Hunt said she's struggling to make sense of her son's death.

"How can this happen here in Canada? This isn't the States. How can that happen? It's just unbelievable," she said.

Police have yet to identify a suspected shooter, and are asking anyone with information on the killing to contact them. They are especially hoping to find dashcam video that was taken near McGill and Renfrew streets between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.