VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man shot and killed outside a home in Surrey earlier this week.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation team says the man shot and killed near Bear Creek Park sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday was 21-year-old Pritpal Singh.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting near the intersection of 138A Street and 88 Avenue, Singh was already dead.

IHIT says in a news release that its investigators are working to determine a motive for the killing. The incident is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

On Tuesday morning, neighbours told CTV News they heard the sound of two gunshots ring out. Another resident said she heard screaming immediately after.

Crystal Marcoux was home with her kids when she heard gunshots and looked outside. She says she saw a four-door vehicle speeding away.

"My kids were literally just playing outside here yesterday afternoon and riding their bikes and scooters down the alley here. To know that happened three doors up from our house is a little nerve-wracking when you have kids," Marcoux told CTV News. "It's a very quiet neighborhood, that's why we moved here."

On Tuesday, police said they believed the shooting was targeted.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott