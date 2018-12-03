

The victim of a fatal weekend crash on the Sea to Sky Highway has been identified online as Bekah Mann.

The 24-year-old was in one of three vehicles that collided about 10 kilometres south of Whistler, B.C. just before noon on Sunday.

In a statement issued Monday, the RCMP said she was travelling north in her Subaru when it crossed the centre line and collided with the other southbound vehicles.

Mann, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Those in the other cars sustained minor injuries only.

"Road and weather conditions at the time were reported as 'good,'" Mounties said, adding that the cause of the crash remains under investigation by Sea to Sky Traffic Services.

The collision that killed Mann was just one of several deadly incidents on B.C. highways over the weekend.

The night before, a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Mountain Highway in North Vancouver left a male driver dead.

According to Mounties, his vehicle was travelling west when it veered into the oncoming lanes and collided with an eastbound pickup truck and another car. The occupants of the other two vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, a Ford pickup truck with three occupants crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm, hitting a westbound Chevy pickup head-on, police said. Two other westbound vehicle were also involved in the crash. The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

"Alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor to this collision. The occupants of the other vehicles involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

The last fatal crash of the weekend occurred in the early morning hours on Monday on Highway 97 near Buckhorn Lake Road near Prince George. Police said the a Ford F-150 pickup truck carrying three people crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an oncoming semi-truck. The driver of the pickup died at the scene, while the remaining occupants of that vehicle and the semi driver were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of that crash has also yet to be determined.