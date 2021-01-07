Mounties in Prince George have released the name of the man killed New Year's Day in that city.

Fifty-year-old Elie Eric Blanchard was found dead in his home.

Few other details of the homicide have been released, including any information about how Blanchard died or whether any suspects have been identified.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Prince George RCMP describe the investigation as “intense” and “exhaustive,” and they are now urging anyone with information to come forward.