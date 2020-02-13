VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have identified the victim of last week's shooting in a Langley parking lot as 42-year-old Ravinder Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened last Friday at about 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the small shopping complex on 200th Street between 64th Avenue and Willowbrook Drive.

A man was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital in grave condition, police said.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was taking over the investigation after the victim "recently died in hospital."

In a news release, IHIT said investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses of the incident who have not yet come forward. They are also looking for dash cam video from anyone who may have been driving in the area before, during or after the shooting.

Sandhu was known to police, and investigators believe his murder was a targeted incident, IHIT said.

“We share the community’s concern over this shooting in a public place that left one man dead and placed other lives at risk,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang in the release. “We also share the community’s fervor to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and call on anyone who can help us do so to come forward.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.