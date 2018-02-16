

The victim of a targeted shooting committed in broad daylight on Vancouver's West Side Thursday has succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The 32-year-old was found severely wounded after gunfire erupted in the wealthy Kerrisdale neighbourhood shortly before 1 p.m.

"He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died hours later," the Vancouver Police Department confirmed in an update late Thursday night.

Police said their investigation into the killing is still in its early stages, but that the shooting does not appear random.

Few other details have been confirmed, including the identity of the deceased. Police said the victim's name "is not being released at this time."

The shooting, which marks Vancouver's sixth homicide of 2018, startled the quiet neighbourhood and triggered hold-and-secure protocols at two nearby schools.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VDP or Crime Stoppers.