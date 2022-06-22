Victim of fatal Vancouver hit-and-run identified by Irish media

The 24-year-old killed in a tragic hit-and-run in Kitsilano has been identified as Eoghan Byrne, originally from Dublin.

According to Irish media his family posted a notice of his death online (describing him as an "adored son" and "beautiful brother" who is survived by "heartbroken parents, doting siblings" and a "wide circle of special friends."

Byrne died on Sunday after being struck by a car while walking with a friend near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street by a driver who appeared to be speeding and who fled the scene.

A 25-year-old, believed to be the driver, and a 63-year-old family member were arrested from a home in South Vancouver Monday, police said. Charges haven't been approved so the two suspects haven't been identified.

A memorial featuring flowers and hand-written notes has been growing at the site of Byrne's death.