Victim of fatal Surrey stabbing was a mother; investigators confirm husband arrested then released

Homicide detectives are publicly identifying the woman who was stabbed to death in Surrey Wednesday night, and CTV News has learned she was a mother.

Forty-year-old Harpreet Kaur was found suffering from multiple stab wounds near the 127 Street and 66 Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to a statement issued Friday by the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The victim was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. IHIT said a 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. During a news conference Friday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti confirmed the man is Kaur’s husband. He was released from custody Thursday and no charges have been laid.

“IHIT continues to gather evidence and we're working to meet the charge approval threshold,” Pierotti said. “Any time there's an allegation of domestic violence, police take it very seriously.”

CTV News has learned Kaur was the mother of at least one child in elementary school. A letter was sent to parents from MJ Norris Elementary in Surrey on Thursday saying the school community suffered a “tragic loss” Wednesday night.

“A parent at our school was the victim of a serious incident and we are heartbroken for the family. This is a devastating loss,” the letter reads. It also offered counselling services for students.

Investigators said they are releasing Kaur’s identity in the hopes of furthering their investigation.

“These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim, but the entire community. Surrey RCMP’s Victim Services has been engaged and is available to anyone in need of assistance,” Pierotti said in a statement.

Anyone with "background information" about Kaur or other information related to the case is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.