

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Langley earlier this week as 31-year-old Amanjot Singh Hans.

Hans, who police say is from Surrey, was gunned down at a Chevron gas station on 72 Avenue near Highway 1 at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a black Range Rover with nearly a dozen bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side window.

Hans was severely wounded, but still alive when first responders reach the scene. He was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it believes Hans's murder was targeted.

Detectives say they're working closely with the Langley RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to determine exactly what happened.

They're also looking for dash cam video from drivers who were travelling along 72 Avenue between 232 Street and Highway 10 between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who has information about a dark-coloured Dodge pickup truck that was found burning in the 8300-block of 196 Street about 20 minutes after the incident.

“We are releasing Mr. Hans’s name in an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in the release. “We urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).