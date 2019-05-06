The widow of a Vancouver businessman is identifying her husband, Lorne Borgal, as one of the people killed in a deadly Cessna crash in northwestern B.C.

Three people died Saturday when the Cessna 182 they were in crashed north of Smithers.

One person survived and was flown to hospital in Vancouver.

In a Facebook post, Nancy Treiber is thanking friends and loved ones for their support in the wake of her husband’s death, and remembering Borgal as a husband, father and grandfather.

“It has broken our hearts and our spirit and we’re in gathering mode to simply survive,” Treiber wrote. “God rest his soul and may all of us that he touched feel his spirit live on through us.”

Treiber also wrote that the other two deceased people were the pilot and one of her husband’s colleagues.

Borgal had ties to the Smithers area, his LinkedIn page showing he had previously spent several years working for Hudson Bay Mountain Resort, a ski resort in Smithers.

He had also served on several government boards , including the Health Professions Review Board and the Environment Appeals Board. A biography says Borgal was also the past president of the Whistler Chamber of Commerce and once served as the CEO for Whistler Mountain Ski Corporation.

Borgal listed his current position as the CEO of Precision Vectors Aerial Inc., a company specializing in aerial mapping.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to Smithers to investigate the crash. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.