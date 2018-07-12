

CTV Vancouver





A young woman whose throat was slashed by a fellow student on the University of British Columbia campus has filed a lawsuit accusing the post-secondary school of negligence.

Mary Hare was the victim of a brutal attack back in October 2016 after she opened the door of her dorm room to international student Thamer Hameed Almestadi, who was suffering from a psychotic episode.

Almestadi's trial heard that he knocked on Hare's door, slit her neck with a knife and started choking her until two other students ran into the room and helped pull him off of her.

Hare's lawsuit, which was filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court, claims the university was negligent for failing to provide better security features on the doors in the Salish House dormitory where both students were living.

"UBC knew or should have been aware of the risk of forced entry into rooms and assaults," it reads.

Hare's lawsuit argues the university should have realized the "need for the installation of additional security bolts, chains, bars, latches, or stoppers" that would let students open their door while keeping it locked, or door viewers that would let them look into the hallway safely.

The incident left Hare with cuts and bruises to her throat, a cut on her shoulder, injuries to her trachea and larynx, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the filing.

Hare, who was left with three scars on her neck, is seeking various damages. The university has not filed a response to her claim.

Almestadi had no history of mental health issues before the incident, but his trial heard he had started experiencing paranoid thoughts leading up to the attack and believed God had ordered him to make a human sacrifice.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, but found not criminally responsible and sent to a forensic psychiatric hospital for treatment.

After his sentencing, Hare said she agreed with the court's decision, and that while she was still struggling mentally, she wished the best for her attacker.