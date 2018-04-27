

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified the victim of a fatal attack in a popular Vancouver park as Christopher Thomas Schiller.

The 37-year-old appears to have been assaulted in Coopers' Park, located just east of the Cambie Street Bridge near Marinaside Crescent, sometime before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Schiller was able to make his way to the nearby Parq Casino, and asked staff for medical assistance. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating the assault, and do not know what led up to the incident.

"Although this incident occurred very early Thursday morning, it's not uncommon for people to be walking at all hours in this area," Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement Friday.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed or heard some type of disturbance to contact detectives. Anyone who was at or near the park, including on the seawall, between midnight and 2 a.m. is also asked to contact police.

"The smallest piece of information could help solve this," Doucette said.

Investigators can be reached at 604-717-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).