Victim of alleged terrorist attack on B.C. bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

A knife is shown at the scene of a stabbing on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday April 1, 2023. A suspect accused of slashing a person's throat on a bus in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend has been charged with four terrorism-related offences in the attack, which left a man with life-threatening injuries. Court documents show that Abdul Aziz Kawam, born in 1995, faces four counts of committing an offence "for the benefit of a terrorist group" linked to the attack on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shane MacKichan A knife is shown at the scene of a stabbing on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday April 1, 2023. A suspect accused of slashing a person's throat on a bus in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend has been charged with four terrorism-related offences in the attack, which left a man with life-threatening injuries. Court documents show that Abdul Aziz Kawam, born in 1995, faces four counts of committing an offence "for the benefit of a terrorist group" linked to the attack on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shane MacKichan

Kitchener