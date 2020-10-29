VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators say they've finally identified a body that was discovered inside a burned vehicle near Squamish in 2017.

In a post on Twitter, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it will speak to media Thursday morning about the case.

IHIT confirmed with CTV News its post was about an incident reported on June 14, 2017. On that day, Squamish RCMP were called after a burned vehicle was found on the Cheekye Forest Road, just north of the city.

Police found the body of a man inside the vehicle when they arrived.

"Due to the difficulty of fire investigations and the suspicious nature of the incident IHIT was engaged from the onset," said Cpl. Sascha Banks in a news release at the time.

"It has now been determined the male's death was a homicide and IHIT has taken conduct of the file in conjunction with the Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service."

The vehicle the man was found in was a 2000 red GMC Yukon HL.

