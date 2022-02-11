Victim knocked to the ground, kicked and robbed in midday New Westminster assault: police

Police are searching for witnesses and suspects following a midday assault near the New Westminster waterfront.

Officers said a man was assaulted and robbed shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after speaking with a group of people he'd encountered on Alexander Street.

Officers did not say whether he knew the group, nor did the say how the conversation was tied to the case.

According to reports, a man from the group went after the victim, hitting him hard enough to knock the man to the ground.

He was then kicked and punched, police said in a news release Thursday, and may have been hit with some kind of weapon.

The New Westminster Police Department said the suspect is then alleged to have "brandished a switchblade" and chased the victim toward Eighth Street.

Officers did not give details on the severity of the victim's injuries, but said he was assessed by paramedics.

They're now working to investigate what happened, and are looking for witnesses to share what they saw. The assault happened in the middle of the day in a busy area, so they believe there are people who witnessed part of the assault and have not yet spoken to police.

The suspect is described by police as white and in his 30s, with short brown hair, a medium build and tattoos on his hands and face. He's about 5'9", they said.