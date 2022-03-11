Victim in stable condition after targeted shooting in Surrey, RCMP say

Surrey Mounties say the victim of a targeted shooting in a Guildford home Thursday night remained in hospital Friday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the residence near 141 Street and 104 Avenue at 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, and Mounties told CTV News he was in stable condition Friday.

Images from the scene show a parking lot and part of a multi-unit building behind police tape.

Investigators remained in the area collecting evidence for much of the night, and police said they're asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

"While this incident does appear to be targeted it is not believed to be associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," RCMP said in their release.