Victim in hospital with serious injuries after reported stabbing at Vancouver housing complex

One person is in hospital following what appears to have been a stabbing in Vancouver, police say.

Officers were called to a housing complex near Campbell and East Hastings streets Thursday morning, after it was reported that someone was stabbed inside.

The victim was taken to hospital Thursday with serious injuries, Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email.

No arrests have been made in the case, which she described as in its "preliminary stages."

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.