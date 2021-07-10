VANCOUVER -- Police were on scene investigating a stabbing near Maple Grove Park in South Vancouver on Saturday morning.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in an email that the incident happened in the morning near the park, which is located at Southwest Marine Drive and Yew Street. A popular outdoor pool is located within the park.

“The victim is in critical condition in the hospital,” she said.

Police were still on scene when CTV News Vancouver arrived at 11 a.m. and neighbours said the cops had been there since 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.