VANCOUVER -- A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Vancouver's Southlands neighbourbood Thursday night.

Vancouver police say the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was parked near Southwest Marine Drive and Yew Street just before 9 p.m. when he was shot.

According to police, the victim then drove his vehicle to a nearby strip mall at Granville Street and West 70th Avenue in Marpole, where he asked someone to call 911.

“When he came out, the police said, ‘Is this your car?’ And he said yes. He was holding his neck like this,” a witness named Hamid told CTV News Vancouver, as he demonstrated how the injured man held his hand over a neck wound.

“The shooting happened somewhere else. He got shot and came in here holding his neck,” said Hamid, who requested not to be identified by his last name.

Two bullet holes were clearly visible in the driver’s side window of the truck, and bloody clothes could be seen on the ground in the strip mall parking lot.

As of Friday morning, the victim was still in hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting, heavily armed police descended on the area where it is believed to have happened, focusing on a house at 2318 SW Marine Dr., directly across the street from Maple Grove Park.

Officers could be seen leading two women and a man away from the house, and it appeared as though the man was in handcuffs.

Police confirmed Friday that the activity at that home was related to the investigation, but couldn’t say if the shooting happened in the driveway or on the public street.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin was unable to say whether any of the three people escorted from the house were considered witnesses or suspects in what is being handled as an attempted murder investigation.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, so what you probably see in that video is just part of the investigation … evidence gathering,” she said. “No arrests. I can confirm that no arrests have been made for this attempted murder.”

Visintin was unable to provide any information on whether the victim was cooperating, or if he was known to police.

“Because he is still in critical condition, I don’t believe that investigators had a chance to speak with him or even ID him,” she said.

According to the BC Assessment website, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house at the centre of the investigation sold on March 2 of this year for $3.65 million.

Nobody answered the intercom Friday and there appeared to be nobody home. There was also no sign of further police activity.

Vancouver police have said it is too early in the investigation to say if the shooting is gang-related, but they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public in the area.