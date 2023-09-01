Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder

Robb Memory has been identified as the victim of a Surrey murder. (Image credit: Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) Robb Memory has been identified as the victim of a Surrey murder. (Image credit: Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener