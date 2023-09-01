Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder

A second-degree murder charge has been laid five days after a man was found dead at a home in Surrey, according to authorities.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, in a media release Friday, identified the 57-year-old man who was found in a home near 1919 Street and 68 Avenue as Robb Memory.

“Robb was a caring and generous person. The family appreciates the hard work and dedication of IHIT,” says Robb’s father, Cecil, in the statement.

IHIT says Memory was likely killed on Aug. 24, but was found with "injuries consistent with homicide" by RCMP officers three days later.

A suspect was arrested at the scene when police attended, IHIT says, and that person has now been charged.

Paul Martin, 42, remains in custody and is next due in court on Sept. 5, according to online court records.