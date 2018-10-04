

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives say they've arrested a man in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in a Richmond, B.C. home overnight.

According to a statement issued Thursday, 19-year-old Aspen Pallot was found dead at 12:14 a.m. inside a residence in the 7000 block of Westminster Highway near Gilbert Road.

"A man was arrested a short time later in connection with Miss Pallot’s death and he remains in police custody," the release read.

The cause hasn't been confirmed, but authorities said the death is considered suspicious.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the file with help from Richmond RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, which will conduct an autopsy in an effort to determine the cause of death.

"The investigation is in its early stages and detectives believe this was not a random act," said Cpl. Frank Jang. "IHIT is releasing Miss Pallot’s name to garner information from her friends and associates regarding her activities leading up to her death."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.