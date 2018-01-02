

A male victim is in serious condition in hospital following a stabbing near Surrey City Centre.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600-block of 135A Street, the RCMP said in a statement.

Mounties arrived at the scene to find a male suffering a stab wound. A potential suspect was "pointed out," and taken into custody, the statement said.

Few other details were available as officers were still speaking with potential witnesses.

It is not yet known what led up to the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

