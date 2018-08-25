

CTV Vancouver





A victim was rushed to hospital Saturday morning following an assault with a weapon at a home in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties were called to a house at the corner of 145th Street and 101st Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. for reports that a person was injured inside.

The 59-year-old victim, who had been injured with some type of weapon, was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old Surrey man was taken into custody at the scene, and officers could be seen bagging his hands – a technique used to preserve evidence.

Officers have not publicly identified the suspect, but said he and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and Mounties ask anyone with more information to contact them. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.