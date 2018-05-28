

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being wounded in a shooting in Richmond, B.C. early Sunday morning.

Mounties said the man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Saunders Road.

The Richmond man, who is well known to police, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Mounties said it is believed that the victim was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-278-1212. Tips can also be left by email or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.