LANGLEY, B.C. -- A man who was shot multiple times in the underground parkade of a residential building in Langley made the 911 call that brought emergency crews to his aid, according to the RCMP.

The 27 year-old Langley resident was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the shooting, which police believe was targeted. It happened at a condo complex on 201A Street and 56th Avenue. The man is expected to survive.

Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP said the 911 call came in just after midnight in the early hours of Monday morning and police were not able to get much information from the man before he was taken in for surgery, however he is known to them.

“I don’t want to say we’re at a standstill, but we have to wait until we can speak to the victim,“ she said. “So a good chunk of the evidence we’re going to get and where we go from here, our next steps, are going to come from that interview.”

Cpl. Largy said it was too early to say if the shooting is part of the ongoing and deadly Metro Vancouver gang conflict, which has been linked to a number of recent shootings.

“Anytime we have a shooting, it’s concerning. This one, more concerning because we’re inside a residential building,” she said. “It just goes to show that the people involved in this conflict don’t care.”

Investigators will be canvassing the area looking for any video evidence, and they’re asking anyone with dash cam video or their own security video to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.