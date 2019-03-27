

CTV News Vancouver





Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a man in his 60s was seriously injured in an assault in East Vancouver.

The 64-year-old Burnaby man had been walking on Euclid Avenue Saturday night when he was "viciously attacked," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Officers did not say what exactly happened, but said the suspect ran off when two witnesses approached. One of the bystanders called 911, and the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"This assault occurred in a busy neighborhood where we would typically see many people walking and driving in the area," Const. Jason Doucette said.

A suspect was arrested the same evening, but has been released pending further investigation.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no risk to the public, but they ask anyone who was near Euclid and Tyne Street between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. to come forward. The map above shows the area where officers are looking for witnesses.

"Anyone in the area around the time of the assault, especially with dash-cam footage, may unknowingly have information that is important to our investigation and we’d like to hear from them," Doucette said.

Those with information or video are asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.