

CTV Vancouver





The vice-principal of an Abbotsford, B.C. middle school has been charged with two counts related to child pornography, police revealed Friday.

The Abbotsford Police Department said it began investigating 38-year-old Michael Haire in July 2018, and seized computers, data storage devices and cellphones while executing a search warrant at his home.

A subsequent examination of the devices turned up "thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse," authorities said in a news release.

Haire was in his third year as vice-principal at W.A. Fraser Middle School, and spent a total of 12 years employed by the Abbotsford School District, according to police. He has no criminal record.

Given Haire's position of authority, the police department's Internet Child Exploitation Unit said it is looking to speak with anyone who may have been victimized by the accused.

"Our unit's goal is to identify suspects who believe they are anonymous in cyber space. We will detect, reveal and prosecute these offenders to defend and protect our victims," Det. Keith Nugent said in a statement. "We ask anyone with information to contact us."

Haire is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

The Abbotsford School District confirmed it suspended Haire from his position “immediately” after learning about the allegations, and that the accused is no longer employed by the district.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Supt. Kevin Godden said in a statement. “Anyone who may have concerns about their child should contact their school principal.”