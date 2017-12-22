

CTV Vancouver





More details are emerging about the taxi driver who was seriously injured in a fiery crash on the Burrard Street Bridge this week.

Larry Claypool, who remains unconscious in hospital days after the accident, is a veteran of the Vancouver cab industry who is recognized for his kind demeanour.

But he also has no relatives in the city, according to Keiko Voss, who has set up a fundraiser to help him through his recovery.

"Larry is a staple within Vancouver and many can attest to his level of compassion, friendliness and sheer care for his passengers," she told CTV News.

Yellow Cab, which is supporting the fundraising effort, said Claypool has already undergone multiple surgeries but remains in intensive care.

General manager Carolyn Bauer said the driver has been with the company for more than 30 years, and is "loved by many."

Claypool's taxi was involved in a violent crash with a high-performance sports car on the bridge at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The other vehicle, an Audi R8, split into two pieces and burst into flames on the bridge deck.

The Audi driver, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene.

Claypool's passenger, bartender Christian Zelichowski, was also seriously injured, suffering broken bones in his spine, sternum and ribs.

A separate fundraiser set up for Zelichowski has already raised more than $50,000. The owner of Twelve West, a bar where Zelichowski has worked for years, described him as a "tough guy" who is supported by a wide network of friends, family and coworkers.

"Everyone is there for him and we're pretty confident that he's going to come out on top,” Peter Girges said earlier this week.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure