Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement
B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay prepares to the throw the ball during the first half of CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:55AM PST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 9:12AM PST
VANCOUVER - Travis Lulay is calling it a career.
The veteran quarterback announced his retirement Thursday. Lulay spent his entire 10-year CFL career with the B.C. Lions.
Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011, the same season he was named the CFL's most outstanding player. He stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).
He compiled a 48-33 record as a starter, completing 63.5 per cent of his passes with 127 TD strikes. He also ran for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The former Montana State star registered either a .500 or winning record against every other team in the CFL despite suffering a host of injuries over his pro career.