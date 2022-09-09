'Very visible wildfire' burning near Hope, south of Highway 1

A wildfire burning near Hope, B.C., is "very visible" from Highway 1, local fire crews say.

Hope Fire Department acknowledged the new fire early Friday morning, saying it was burning on the mountainside in the Flood area.

The blaze was monitored overnight, fire crews said, but it was inaccessible.

"It poses no risk to properties at this time and will be responded to in the daylight for safety," Hope Fire Department said.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is in near Flood Falls Trail. It's believed to be human-caused and was discovered Thursday.

As of Friday, 190 fires are active across the province. Just under a third are burning in the province's southeast fire centre.

Just three wildfires of note remain in the province. Two, the Battleship Mountain and Bearhole Lake fires, are in the Prince George fire centre.

The Battleship Mountain fire, discovered Aug. 30, was measured at just over 13,200 hectares Thursday. The Bearhole Lake fire, discovered the following day, was just over 6,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, the Heather Lake fire in Manning Park remains an out-of-control fire of note. That blaze began south of the border and was measured at about 7,000 hectares Thursday. About 3,000 hectares of that is burning in Canada.