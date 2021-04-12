VANCOUVER -- A U.S. doctor is calling on B.C. to "help the world" by keeping the P.1 variant contained.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, is concerned the variant associated with Brazil could trigger a "completely new pandemic" different from what the world has been grappling with over the last year, noting some studies have found P.1 to be 100 to 150 times more contagious than the original strains.

"That’s why I’m trying to warn that we must be vigilant and keep it contained, and not spread it across the world," he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

Last week, health officials announced the province would no longer be conducting full genome sequencing on all COVID-19 variant cases – a decision Feigl-Ding called "very unfortunate."

"Sequencing tells you if our suppression is working," he said. "Is it just suppressing the old strain that’s dying out, or is it suppressing the new more contagious variant?”

Feigl-Ding noted that B.C. already has more P.1 cases than Florida, which is leading the U.S. in variant cases.

"And B.C., right now, needs to help the world in keeping it contained," he said.

The doctor stopped short of calling for a full provincial lockdown to battle the more contagious variants, but recommended double-masking for adults and widespread masking of schoolchildren. When it comes to indoor spaces such as classrooms, he said the U.S. Center for Disease Control recommends Hepa or UV filters in classrooms if proper ventilation is not possible.

“So ventilate, mask, disinfect the air if necessary," he said. "And we need to test, test, test… do mass testing if possible like many other countries in Europe.”

On Friday, B.C. announced 1,262 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 109,540 in British Columbia.