'Very serious collision' sends high school student to hospital on Vancouver's West Side

A student at Lord Byng Secondary in Vancouver’s West Side was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the school’s principal confirmed.

In an e-mail to parents, principal Damian Wilmann said the collision happened in front of the school.

“The student involved is receiving medical attention and the students who witnessed the accident are being supported,” he wrote.

The principal asked any parents or students with information about the crash to reach out to an administrator, and added school counsellors will be available as needed.

Vancouver police said they were investigating a "very serious collision" that sent a pedestrian to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Images from the scene show police tape strung across West 16th Avenue near Wallace Street. Several evidence markers have been placed on the roadway, and various items – including glasses, a shoe and a backpack – can be seen on the ground.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in serious condition, but said additional information would be shared later.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the call came in just after 1:50 p.m. for "a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in the area.

Two ambulances, an advanced care unit and a supervisor responded to the scene and took the patient to hospital.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja