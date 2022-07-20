Vernon doctor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

A doctor in Vernon has been charged with two counts of sexual assault related to two separate victims, according to police.

An investigation into Dr. Peter Inkpen began after a complaint from a female patient who "reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by her treating physician," says a statement issued by the RCMP Wednesday.

Mounties say they completed a "full and comprehensive investigation" that identified another victim. The assaults are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2020.

The BC Prosecution Service approved two charges and Inkpen was arrested on July 14. He was released with conditions not to contact either of the victims. He is next due in court on July 28, police say.

The Vernon-North-Okanagan RCMP issued a news release about the case, alluding to the possibility of "other incidents" and appealing for information.

Inkpen's registration with the BC College of Physicians and surgeons is listed as "temporarily inactive."

"The College’s complaints process and subsequent investigations are protected by B.C. privacy laws. If an investigation results in disciplinary action, this is made public," a spokesperson said in a statement.