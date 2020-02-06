VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver provincial court judge is expected to give a verdict Thursday afternoon in the case of two drivers charged in a fatal accident in Burnaby in 2018.

Fernanda Girotto was walking in a marked crosswalk on Cariboo Road south of Highway 1 around 7 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2018 when she was struck and killed.

It is alleged Brazilian exchange student was hit by a vehicle, then struck again by a second as she lay injured in the crosswalk.

She died at the scene after being dragged more than 40 metres.

Girotto was on her way to catch the bus, and planned to go snow tubing.

Paul Oliver Wong was behind the wheel of the first vehicle, a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Wong spoke in his own defence at trial back in November 2019.

He sobbed as he described checking to see if the girl was still alive.

Wong told the court said he'd checked both sides of the road for pedestrian and didn't see Girotto until the last second.

Then he "swerved and braked."

Wong, who was 46 years old at the time, said he couldn't find her at first, but then noticed a second car stopped nearby.

He said he found the 14-year-old underneath that vehicle and called 911.

Wong described dark and rainy conditions and seeing the top of a figure in front of his pickup truck wearing a dark hoodie pulled up over their head.

He also emphasized, "It's a poorly lit street, poorly lit crosswalk."

Kai Man Cheu was the driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Corolla.

Cheu and Wong are both charged with driving without due care and attention and other Motor Vehicle Act violations in connection with Girotto's death.

The defendants' lawyers entered not guilty pleas for the two charges against Wong and the three charges against Cheu.

Yun Li-Reilly, a litigator with Farris LLP, told CTV News Girotto's family in Brazil is "devastated" as details emerge from the trial.

Judge David St. Pierre is expected to render a verdict Thursday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos