Vehicle with 2 children inside stolen from outside Merritt, B.C., school, police say

A vehicle with two children inside was allegedly stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.

Authorities said the kids were quickly located and returned to their parent unharmed, but that the incident should serve as a reminder not to leave children unattended in vehicles.

Mounties say they were alerted shortly before 3 p.m. on Dec. 9 that the vehicle had been stolen from outside an elementary school in the community.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the theft was reported.

In a statement Monday, Merritt RCMP explained the vehicle had been left running and unlocked while the parent went inside the school to pick up another child.

“A suspect saw a moment of opportunity and stole the vehicle while it was left running,” the release reads. “Within minutes police located the stolen vehicle and took the suspect into custody without incident.”

RCMP say the suspect is known to police, and was released from custody on “an undertaking with strict conditions.”

Sgt. Josh Roda, the Merritt RCMP’s media relations officer, says the incident has been traumatic for the parent, children and community.

“We want to use this as a reminder to encourage parents to never leave your vehicles running if you’re not in them. If you are picking up a child from school, please bring all your children with you, shut your vehicle off and lock it,” Roda said in the release.