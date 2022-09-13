Vehicle stolen while being shown to potential buyer: Surrey RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin returns home to London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to London on Tuesday evening, making its way toward the monarch's home, Buckingham Palace, as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener