

CTV Vancouver





Police have located a vehicle of interest days after a hit-and-run that left a senior critically injured in Burnaby.

The 68-year-old victim was struck near the intersection of Gilley Avenue and Beresford Street shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. The driver left him wounded at the scene.

On Tuesday, police confirmed their investigation has led them to a vehicle of interest, but said they are still looking for potential witnesses to the crash.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who might have recorded dashcam video in the area Sunday night.

The senior remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.