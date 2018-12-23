

Homicide investigators have made a major development in the case of a Surrey college student who was killed last year.

On Saturday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it found a dark grey Audi Q7 believed to be involved in the murder of 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi.

Investigators were asking the public for information about two vehicles they believe were connected in the murder earlier in the month.

IHIT also released traffic camera footage of each vehicle. No other details were provided, but they appear to have been captured at different intersections.

Vehicle found: #IHIT investigators would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the Audi Q7 related to the homicide of Bhavkiran Dhesi. https://t.co/nT3UP7XpMd — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 23, 2018

Dhesi's body was found inside a burning SUV parked near 24 Avenue and 188 Street on Aug. 2, 2017. IHIT declared her death a homicide the next day.

Her family said she had a years-long battle with a rare disease called granulomatosis with polyangiitis, or GPA, that required her to receive a kidney transplant.

She had just recovered from the procedure at the time of her death.

At the time, IHIT said the murder was targeted, but not related to gang activity.

Police still haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.

The Dodge Ram pickup truck, also believed to be involved, has not been located yet.