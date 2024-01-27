Vehicle 'intentionally set' on fire in Surrey, RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey say they are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire outside a home in Newton on Friday morning.

Police were alerted to the fire in the 8400 block of 134B Street around 8 a.m.

The detachment said the blaze spread to the garage door of the home before firefighters extinguished it.

The people inside the home evacuated safely, and no one was injured, police added.

“The fire appears to have been intentionally set, and police are working to determine the motive,” the Surrey RCMP wrote in a Friday news release.

Police said they have been canvassing the area for security video and witness statements, and asked anyone who has either to call the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-12097.