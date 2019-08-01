

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, two separate incidents have shut down multiple lanes on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The ministry’s Twitter account @DriveBC confirmed in a pair of tweets just after 12 p.m. Thursday that a "vehicle incident" has closed the northbound curb lane, while the centre lane was shut down for "emergency services" as well.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver in an email they received a call for a cyclist on the bridge just before noon, and then a call for a motor vehicle collision mid-span of the bridge.

One patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash, and the cyclist was also taken to hospital.

Cameras on the bridge and Georgia Street showed northbound traffic pushed back past Nicola Street at 12:45 p.m., while southbound vehicles appear to be making it through the Stanley Park Causeway after clearing the bridge deck.