Vehicle goes over embankment in Maple Ridge; rescue underway
A silver-coloured vehicle is seen on its side after apparently going off an embankment in Maple Ridge on July 17, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:31PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:36PM PDT
A rescue effort is underway in the Webster's Corner area of Maple Ridge where it appears a vehicle has gone over an embankment.
The crash occurred near a small bridge that crosses a creek on Dewdney Trunk Road close to 256th street.
Images from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 show a see a silver-coloured vehicle on its side – where first responders are checking to see if anyone is trapped inside.
Mounties, firefighters and several ambulances were also on scene.
Dewdney Trunk was closed to traffic in both directions as a result of the incident.
As of 6:30 p.m., there had not been any reports of injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available