A rescue effort is underway in the Webster's Corner area of Maple Ridge where it appears a vehicle has gone over an embankment.

The crash occurred near a small bridge that crosses a creek on Dewdney Trunk Road close to 256th street.

Images from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 show a see a silver-coloured vehicle on its side – where first responders are checking to see if anyone is trapped inside.

Mounties, firefighters and several ambulances were also on scene.

Dewdney Trunk was closed to traffic in both directions as a result of the incident.

As of 6:30 p.m., there had not been any reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available