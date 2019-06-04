

Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly run off the road in West Vancouver by a group of people on motorcycles.

The victim was driving down Highway 1 when his vehicle was suddenly surrounded in what police described as a "motorcycle swarming incident."

After boxing him in, the approximately 15 motorcycles then slowed down and forced the victim to stop on the side of the highway, where on rider allegedly pulled him out of his vehicle and threatened him.

"This was not only a very frightening incident for the victim, but also an extremely dangerous manoeuvre by the motorcyclists," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a statement.

A number of witnesses reported the troubling scene to 911, but the riders had left by the time West Vancouver police officers arrived at the scene.

The motorcycles were seen heading north on Highway 99, so police notified Squamish RCMP, who managed to find a group of riders in town and arrest a suspect.

The man has since been released from custody, but police said possible criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.