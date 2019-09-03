

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A single vehicle crash led to a significant response from emergency crews early Tuesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at around 6:15 a.m. for an incident near 52968 Chilliwack Lake Road.

"Several ambulance ground crews were dispatched, as well as air ambulance," a BCEHS spokesperson said. "No patients were transported to hospital."

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and BCEHS said they were unable to confirm gender, age or injury details of the victims.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated