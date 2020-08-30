SURREY, B.C. -- RCMP say they are investigating a Saturday night collision in Surrey, B.C.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 96 Avenue and Fraser Highway.

Police say the force of the collision caused one vehicle to catch fire.

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the vehicle that caught fire was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

They say the passenger of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision wasn't injured.

Police say it is too early to determine the cause of the collision. They're asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it to contact them at 604-599-0502.

With files from The Canadian Press