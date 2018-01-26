

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





We all know we should eat our veggies. While it’s often assumed raw vegetables contain more nutrients than cooked, that’s not necessarily the case.

“For some vegetables, cooking breaks down the cell walls and that makes it easier for you body to absorb the nutrients,” explained Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports ‘health and food editor.

For instance, to get the maximum benefit from calcium and iron-rich spinach, blanch the leaves lightly and then plunge them into cold water.

That reduces the levels of an acid present in raw spinach that inhibits absorption of its nutrients.

Carrots are another vegetable you may want to cook.

“When you cook them, you absorb about 14 per cent more of the carotenoids, the antioxidants that they contain,” said Calvo.

Cooking white mushrooms just about doubles their levels of important nutrients like potassium, niacin, zinc and magnesium.

And the list goes on.

You can boil asparagus just until it turns bright green to boost cancer-fighting antioxidants and phenolic acid.

The same goes for tomatoes. One study found that cooking boosts the disease-fighting antioxidant called lycopene by about 35 per cent and creates a deeper, more intense flavour too.

Consumer Reports recommends roasting them for about a half hour at about 100 C.

Keep in mind, however, that cooking veggies also can destroy some vitamins. For example, the level of vitamin C goes down quite a bit in cooked tomatoes. That’s why it is important to eat a wide variety of vegetables both cooked and raw to get as much of their good nutrients as possible.